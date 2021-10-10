Carmel resident to receive honor at Indy Opera fundraiser

Phyllis Feigenbaum was caught completely by surprise.

The Carmel resident learned a few months ago she was being honored with the Kathryn Taurel Woman of the Arts Award, which is presented to a woman in the Indianapolis area who has made significant contributions as a volunteer for a local arts organization.

“This award came very unexpectedly,” Feigenbaum said. “I had no idea I was going to receive this award. I am indeed very proud. It’s a great tribute. I have great respect for the late Kathryn Taurel. She was a dynamic lady in the arts in Indianapolis.”

Feigenbaum will be presented the award at Wings of Love, which serves as the annual Opera Ball, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Indianapolis.

Feigenbaum was selected from nominations provided by central Indiana arts organizations based on all she has contributed to the Indianapolis arts community, including service to the Indianapolis Opera and Dance Kaleidoscope The selection committee is comprised of members from several arts groups.

Nancy Thompson, who won the Woman of the Arts Award in 1998, has worked with Feigenbaum for a number of nonprofit arts organizations as a volunteer.

“She has a wonderful vision for the organization she is working for, and she knows the importance of raising funds,” Thompson said. “In addition to the efforts as a volunteer, at the end of the day, she also takes out her checkbook. She supports nonprofits in theater, dance and opera.”

A former Indianapolis Opera board member, Feigenbaum is now an honorary board member. She was co-chair of the first Indianapolis Opera Ball. She also served on the board of Dance Kaleidoscope, the International Violin Competition and the Society of Friends of Music, which raises money for the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.

Cocktails and a silent auction are included in the event. For more, visit indyopera.org/wingsoflove.