Column: Still time to ‘fall’ into outdoor remodeling projects

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Well, as predicted, fall arrived. The temperatures dropped and the rain fell right on cue. Despite the prompt arrival of fall, there’s still plenty of time to complete a variety of outdoor projects. Unlike many construction projects where material availability can extend lead times and construction timelines, the vast majority of our outdoor living project materials are still readily available. So, if you have been wanting to improve the enjoyment of your exterior spaces, there’s still time.

The list of projects that can still be accomplished before the snow falls include patios, decks, pergolas, fire features, grill stations, porches and landscaping. Are any or all of these incredible outdoor improvements on your wish list?

Our construction crews regularly work on exterior projects throughout the fall and well into the winter. If the scope of your project doesn’t allow time to fully enjoy it this fall, you will be able to enjoy it the first days of spring. We can be working away outside while you’re inside the comfort of your home. When the weather again lets you spend time outside, you’ll be able to fully enjoy your backyard without the disruption of the construction process.

The temperatures outside may start falling, but the construction crews are still steaming along. Give us a call, and let’s discuss your wish list.

Stay home, be moved.