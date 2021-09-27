At the table with Anna: Nickel Plate Express Dinner Train

Where to go: Nickel Plate Express Dinner Train

Address: The boarding station is in Forest Park in Noblesville



What to get: Items vary on the Dinner Train



Price: $70 per person in the dining car

Anna’s take: I was thrilled to see the Nickel Plate Express begin offering Dinner Trains. Diners can enjoy dinner from a local Noblesville restaurant as the train takes them on a two-hour ride through northern Hamilton County. Nickel Plate Express Director Dagny Zupin was kind enough to host myself and my boyfriend on a September train ride that featured Bica Café in Noblesville. Typically, Bica Café serves breakfast, lunch and brunch, so this was a unique opportunity to see what they offered for dinner. We enjoyed a pasta e fagioli soup, a beautiful lasagna and cannoli for dessert. One end of the cannoli was dipped in chocolate chips and one end was dipped in pistachios. It was a delicious end to the evening. The sunset views in northern Hamilton County were incredibly romantic.

Trains move around quite a bit as they move, but the dinner was expertly set up so nothing was at risk of spilling. But if you’re someone who gets motion sick easily, this may not be for you. If you’re someone who’s looking for a romantic adventure, then this is definitely for you, and I can’t recommend it enough. For a schedule and tickets, visit nickelplateexpress.com.