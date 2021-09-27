Carmel Clay Schools board meeting recessed as audience members interrupt agenda to discuss concerns

The Sept. 27 Carmel Clay Schools board meeting has been suspended after members of the audience — many affiliated with Unify Carmel — began speaking during discussion of the consent agenda. A designated time for public comment was not on the agenda.

After the school board members and administrators left the room, several members of the audience continued speaking about various topics, including a perceived lack of transparency, declining test scores, mask mandates, the suspension of the public comment portion of school board meetings and other topics.

CCS suspended public comment at school board meetings in August in response to what school officials described as disruptions, verbal attacks, intimidation and inappropriate behavior at previous board meetings. School boards are not required to provide time for public comment except on matters that require a public hearing, such as superintendent contracts and certain budget actions. Most board meetings are required to be open to the public.

The school board was set to discuss and vote on updates to a bylaw regarding public comment at school board meetings and a policy outlining civility and decorum.

Outside the building, Unify Carmel, a group of parents and community members concerned about several recent CCS diversity efforts and other non-academic initiatives, placed a sign that stated, “Parents will NOT be silenced! We are learning, watching, and TAKING ACTION!”

