Night & Day diversions – September 28, 2020

Feinstein’s
Feinstein’s in Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael will feature Roger Schmelzer at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and Josh Kaufman at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.
Beef & Boards
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Newsies” through Oct. 3. For more, visit beefandboards.com.
Actors Theatre of Indiana
Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “Always…Patsy Cline” through Oct. 3 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.
Center for the Performing Arts
Brubeck Brothers Quartet: Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration is set for 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Palladium in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s Sacred Masterworks Series will present Magical Majesty of Choir & Organ at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University campus, Indianapolis. For more, visit indychoir.org/sacredmasterworks/.
Carmel Symphony Orchestra
The Carmel Symphony Orchestra has program, feature Indianapolis vocalist Leah Crane for selected numbers at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.