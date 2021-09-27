Night & Day diversions – September 28, 2020

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s in Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael will feature Roger Schmelzer at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and Josh Kaufman at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Newsies” through Oct. 3. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “Always…Patsy Cline” through Oct. 3 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Center for the Performing Arts

Brubeck Brothers Quartet: Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration is set for 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Palladium in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s Sacred Masterworks Series will present Magical Majesty of Choir & Organ at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University campus, Indianapolis. For more, visit indychoir.org/sacredmasterworks/.

Carmel Symphony Orchestra

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra has program, feature Indianapolis vocalist Leah Crane for selected numbers at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.