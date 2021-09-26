Rotary club launches inaugural bingo fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Westfield has designed a new signature fundraiser with its inaugural Bingo Bash event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Cambria, 18592 Carousel Ln.

The event will include 10 rounds of bingo with prizes, a silent auction, raffles and dinner. There will be a cash bar.

The top bingo prize is a $250 gift certificate to Moyer’s Fine Jewelry. Other auction items are golf packages, spa days, Botox packages, wine baskets and rides to school with the police and fire departments. There also is a 50/50 raffle. The event is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/bingo-bash-registration-169201563431?fbclid=IwAR3-K9wzxciWNwWNVvBEb23pgElDFHPSxiCrHX3JicpZyAGdWNagjT_SgVI.

The tickets provide three games of bingo and entry into the event. Players can buy extra cards.

“All the money we raise will go to support the programs we support, the youth activities in Westfield, like Student Impact, Westfield Youth Assistance, Open Doors and the family programs we work on,” club president Melody Jones said.

Jones said the club wants to raise $10,000 through the bingo event.

“We have struggled over the last few years trying to come up with a signature fundraiser to do year in and year out. We wanted something that would appeal to all ages and that wouldn’t alienate a certain age group,” Jones said.

The club decided on bingo.

“There’s some really cool stuff you can win,” Jones said. “We truly thought bingo would be something that appeals to really anybody. You can get really wrapped up in it.”