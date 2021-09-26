Area plan commission approves Holliday Farms clubhouse

The Zionsville Area Plan Commission unanimously approved construction of a two and one-half story clubhouse in the rural planned unit development district for Holliday Farms Sept. 20.

Holliday Farms is an approximately 597-acre development west of South Michigan Road and south of County Road E. 300 S. in Zionsville that includes residential housing, golf courses and several amenities. The project’s developer is Westfield-based Henke Development Group.

Nestled next to the 18th hole of Holliday Farms’ championship 18-hole golf course, which was designed by the late golf course designer Pete Dye, the approximately 78,000-square-foot clubhouse will feature a golf pro shop, golf locker rooms, a golf simulator lounge and other amenities on 8.59 acres at 3950 Club Ridge Estates.

“They can come indoors and hit golf balls,” Phil Sundling, director of development at Henke Development Group, said. “They can test and get fitted for new clubs and even hang out and spend time with friends and family.”

The clubhouse also will feature a grab-and-go style cafe, steakhouse restaurant, full bar, a full-size banquet room to host wedding receptions and corporate events. An athletic and recreation wing will include a gym that can be used for basketball and volleyball events, a spin studio, weight facility, four-lane bowling alley, tennis courts, pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor pools and more. The features and amenities will be available to Holliday Farms residents and members.

Holliday Farms will use a combination of brick masonry along with fiber cement for the facades of the clubhouse. Developers hope to finish constructing the clubhouse and its amenities by the summer of 2023.