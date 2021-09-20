Republic Airways plans to relocate HQ, consolidate training facilities at Hamilton Crossing site

The Hamilton Crossing retail center in Carmel could soon become home to the Republic Airways headquarters and training facility, as well as a hotel, commercial uses and multi-family units.

Indianapolis-based Republic Airways announced the project Sept. 20 shortly before the Carmel City Council was set to discuss an ordinance authorizing $49.5 million in tax increment financing bonds to support redevelopment of the 14-acre retail center site at the southeast corner of U.S. 31 and Carmel Drive.

The project is expected to bring 1,900 new jobs to Carmel as Republic consolidates training centers in Cincinnati, St. Louis, Indianapolis and elsewhere.

“We are proud of the new investment we are bringing to Carmel. This project ensures Republic is positioned to attract and retain the most talented and trained professionals in aviation, by creating a space designed specifically to meet the needs of our associates and to reduce inefficiencies,” stated Matt Koscal, Republic Airways chief administrative officer. “Locating in the city of Carmel indicates our desire to provide a first-class corporate campus and training facility as this city is often listed among the best places to live, work and raise a family.”

The city rezoned the Hamilton Crossing site from Meridian Corridor District to a Mixed-Use District in 2020. It contains a Hampton Inn, an empty former restaurant building and a strip mall, which has become increasingly vacant in recent years. Kite Realty owns the strip mall and restaurant building.

If approved by the city council, the bonds can be used for infrastructure improvements that include utility relocations, road and stormwater upgrades and parking to support the development.

In 2016, Kite Realty proposed tearing down the retail center and replacing it with a 50,400-square-foot entertainment complex featuring a movie theater and bowling alley. But those plans were later dropped.

Republic Airways was founded in 1974 and operates a fleet of 220 aircraft that make nearly 1,000 flights each day to 100 cities in 40 states, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The company, which has 6,000 employees, offers flights operated through American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.