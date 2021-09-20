Carmel to celebrate National Roundabouts Week with trivia, music, more 

The City of Carmel, which has more traffic circles than any other municipality in the U.S., will celebrate National Roundabouts Week with a slate of events beginning Sept. 20.

Events include:

Sept. 20 — The city’s “Rockin’ Roundabout” video will be featured on the big screen in Midtown Plaza

— The city’s “Rockin’ Roundabout” video will be featured on the big screen in Midtown Plaza Sept. 21 — Roundabout Trivia Night at Midtown Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. All Things Carmel will have a tent on site with items for sale from 4 to 8 p.m.

— Roundabout Trivia Night at Midtown Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. All Things Carmel will have a tent on site with items for sale from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 — Ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. for new roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, the city’s 140th traffic circle.

— Ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. for new roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, the city’s 140th traffic circle. Sept. 23 — Meet sculptor Arlon Bayliss, whose “Homage to Hoagy” sculpture is installed in the roundabout at 3rd Avenue SW and City Center Drive. The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will perform. The event is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the roundabout.

— Meet sculptor Arlon Bayliss, whose “Homage to Hoagy” sculpture is installed in the roundabout at 3rd Avenue SW and City Center Drive. The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will perform. The event is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the roundabout. Sept. 24 — The city is promoting “Wear Your Roundabout Shirt to Work Day” and encouraging participants to share selfies on social media with the hashtag #RoundaboutsWeek

— The city is promoting “Wear Your Roundabout Shirt to Work Day” and encouraging participants to share selfies on social media with the hashtag #RoundaboutsWeek Sept. 25 — A 25- and 50-mile Roundabout Ride beginning at Midtown Plaza. Registration is from 7 to 7:45 a.m. with the bicycle ride beginning at 8 a.m.