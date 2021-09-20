Fishers woman opens home décor shop in downtown Noblesville 

Persimmon Avenue, 939 Conner St., celebrated its first anniversary in June, a well-deserved celebration as the home décor and gift shop opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We signed all the paperwork in February 2020 for our lease, and then, of course, everyone knows the world shut down one month after that,” owner Cindy Jarecki said. “It was a bit of a rough start, but we persevered and kept taking baby steps and opened in June 2020.”

Jarecki said the business has been very successful.

Jarecki, a Fishers resident, wants to bring in as many local makers to the store as possible. Currently, the makers are Five Sisters Co., which makes clean, soy candles; Three Rubies Crochet, which makes crochet hats, garland and signs; Union Farm Goods, which makes reclaimed wood trays; Beaded Blues, which makes jewelry; Milli Grey, which makes jewelry; Karma & Kinds, which makes hats and pillows from decommissioned fire hoses, as well as fragrances, soaps and room sprays; and DL Designs, which sells refinished furniture.

Jarecki launched Persimmon Avenue after working in the corporate world in private insurance.

“I always wanted to do something creative, but I wasn’t sure what that was until August 2018,” she said. “I quit my job and took a while to figure out what I was going to do, and then I found space in Noblesville and pulled the trigger on everything. I’m really happy about the way things are working out. We’re meeting lots of great people, and I love the town.”

Persimmon Avenue has a monthly market on the first Thursday through Sunday of each month. First Thursday hours are noon to 4 p.m., first Friday hours are 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and first Sunday hours are noon to 4 p.m. The store is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will hold three holiday open houses – two in November and one in December.

Jarecki encouraged shoppers to follow the store’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, @persimmon.avenue and Persimmon Avenue respectively, for updates.

For more, visit persimmonavenue.com.