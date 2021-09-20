Dugan, Branyan headline comedy show

The comedy business is picking up of late for Carmel resident Dave Dugan

“Well, (I’m performing) a lot more than I did in 2020,” Dugan said. “And while corporate events and fundraisers are getting booked again, I realize I missed performing so much when everything was being canceled, I’m now up for anything. I traveled to North Carolina to entertain at a family birthday. Also entertained at my first-ever hog roast this summer.”

Dugan performed at an event where three generations of birthdays were celebrated July 22. Then came the pig roast Aug. 7 in St. Paul, Ind.

“Seven minutes into the show, two girls got in a fist fight,” he said. “That was a first ever for me. Of course, I had to play off it and continue on. Except for that mishap, it was actually a great event. “

Dugan will be in a more conventional and familiar setting when he and fellow comedian John Branyan perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 24-25 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel.

“Since John and I are co-headlining, we will each do about 45 minutes,” Dugan said. “Since I have been a regular on The Cat comedy shows, I plan to go on first both shows. Although my content might be fresh, (it’s the) same stale face. John will be new to audiences here and deserves to be showcased. Since they’ve booked me on most of (the shows), I change up my material a lot from show to show, so those returning to shows get fresh comedy.”

Dugan and Branyan recently performed specials for Dry Bar Comedy. The name comes from Dry Bar’s club in Provo, Utah, which serves non-alcoholic beverages.

“On their site (drybarcomedy.com), our specials have been categorized,” Dugan said. “For example, my special is found under ‘deadpan’ and ‘observational.’ You can access the specials on YouTube and Facebook by searching the comics’ names.”

The site features comedians with family friendly material.

“However, acts can range from squeaky clean to pretty clean,” Dugan said.

For more, visit eventbrite.com/e/comedy-at-the-cat-tickets-169668269361.

—