Blueprint for Improvement: Contemporary kitchen in Indy

Built in 1998, this home is on Indianapolis’ north side. The new owners wanted to update the outdated kitchen with sleek, modern finishes.
- The layout was revamped for better functionality; the sink and oven/stovetop trade places and an L-shaped island replaces the dated angled version.
- The corner windows were replaced with a single side window which provided more storage and workspace along the stovetop wall.
- Dark gray granite countertops contrast against the geometric white tile backsplash.
- White cabinetry is used along the perimeter; the island cabinets are stained a warm gray.