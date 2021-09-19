Blueprint for Improvement: Contemporary kitchen in Indy

Built in 1998, this home is on Indianapolis’ north side. The new owners wanted to update the outdated kitchen with sleek, modern finishes.

The layout was revamped for better functionality; the sink and oven/stovetop trade places and an L-shaped island replaces the dated angled version.

The corner windows were replaced with a single side window which provided more storage and workspace along the stovetop wall.

Dark gray granite countertops contrast against the geometric white tile backsplash.

White cabinetry is used along the perimeter; the island cabinets are stained a warm gray.