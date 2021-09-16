Local bands RISE to the occasion

If all goes according to plan, the inaugural Hamilton County RISE Fest won’t be the last.

It will be the first of many.

“It’s our first year with a vision to make it an annual event,” said Andy Binford, founder and executive director of RISE Fest, a daylong music festival featuring local bands to raise money for Hamilton County nonprofits.

Conceived by local musicians as a way to combine live performances with fundraising, RISE Fest will be presented from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Spencer Farm Winery, 7015 E. 161st St., in Noblesville. The free, family-friendly event will feature seven local bands and will benefit four Hamilton County nonprofits: Student Impact (Westfield), Carmel Lions Club, Third Phase (Noblesville) and Highmark Church (Fishers).

RISE stands for “rockers impacting and serving everyone.”

Binford, a Westfield resident who plays bass in two of the participating bands, expects more than 500 people to attend at some point throughout the event. The fundraising goal is $4,000, with an anticipated $1,000 going to each of the four nonprofits – one from each of Hamilton County’s largest cities.

Guests can bring their own chairs, blankets and coolers with food and non-alcoholic beverages. Spencer Farm wine will be available for purchase, with a portion of sales benefitting the nonprofits.

Besides live music, RISE Fest will include a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

“I’m excited about what (the event) represents,” Binford said. “Lots of local musicians (are) giving their time and talents to benefit the local community and not making a dime. I cannot express how supportive all the sponsors have been, writing checks and sending money, and others donating items. I have been blown away.”

Comprised primarily of Hamilton County musicians, the participating bands are Rhino Down, Naptown Hepcats, Blind Vision, The Prince Brothers, Indy Gorgeous Club, Board Meeting and Rain Dogs.

“Come out and enjoy some tasty wine and rock out with several amazing bands,” said Binford, who plays with Board Meeting and Blind Vision.

For more or to donate or to sponsor, visit risefest.net.