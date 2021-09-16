Noblesville council hears introductions for salary ordinance amendment, residential developments

The Noblesville Common Council met Sept. 14. It heard several introductions for proposals and projects, such as a requested change to the salary ordinance and several residential development proposals. For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org.

What happened: The council heard an introduction for a requested change to the salary ordinance to allow for a paralegal position.

What it means: The position would pay $2,500 biweekly, or $65,000 annually. Attorney Lindsay Bennett said she researched paralegal salaries in the area, which range from $51,000 to $83,000. Bennett said $65,000, coupled with the city’s benefits package, is a competitive salary.

What happened: The council heard an introduction for an ordinance to amend a governmental use overlay at Noblesville Schools to allow for a wireless communications service facility, or a cell tower, at 1106 N. 16th St.

What it means: The tower is proposed on a 21.1-acre site east of 16th Street as part of the Noblesville East Middle School’s campus. It would include a 185-foot tower with a 4-foot lightning rod on top. There is space for up to four providers on the tower, and AT&T would be the top provider. The school also has an option to add its own equipment to the tower. Since it was just an introduction, the council did not vote on the ordinance.

What happened: The council heard an introduction for a resolution for an economic development agreement of a $350,000 forgivable loan for Meyer Foods Management, also known as Culver’s Restaurants.

What it means: The organization operates 10 Indiana locations with more than 750 employees. The economic development agreement is to incentivize the company’s expansion of its corporate headquarters at 1448 Conner St. Meyer Foods Management has renovated the property and invested $2.7 million. It plans to hire 10 new employees with an average salary of $57,000. Since it was just an introduction, the council did not take a vote.

What happened: The council heard an introduction to a residential planned development to be called Red Fox Pointe.

What it means: The development encompasses 19 acres and consists of 45 empty-nester, single-family units northwest of 191st Street and Little Chicago Road. There would be 2.3 units per acre, ranging from more than 1,500 square feet to more than 3,200 square feet. The average price point would be $350,000. Since it was just an introduction, the council did not take a vote.

What happened: The council heard an introduction for a residential development with for-sale townhomes.

What it means: The development would encompass 17.4 acres and include 123, for-sale townhome units. It is southwest of Hazel Dell Parkway and the Midland Trace Trail.

Council member Mark Boice called the development proposal “chintzy looking” and said the area is prime real estate. Several councilors expressed displeasure with the development’s architecture. Since it was just an introduction, the council did not take a vote.

What happened: The council heard an introduction to a proposed residential development to be called Marea.

What it means: The development is proposed on 21 acres northeast of Marilyn Road and Campus Parkway. It will include 62 two-family units and 84 single-family units. The developer is Onyx and East. The council raised concern that there is no driveway for homes in the development, meaning if cars don’t park in the garage, they will park on the street. Council members also were concerned with the density of the project. Since it was just an introduction, no vote was taken.