ISDH reports 4,733 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 4,733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 918,230 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 14,550 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes 68 newly reported deaths that occurred between Aug. 21 and Sept. 14. Another 461 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,070,643 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,060,372 on Tuesday. A total of 12,960,663 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

As of today, a total of 6,373,566 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,193,151 first doses and 3,180,415 individuals who are fully vaccinated.