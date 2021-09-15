Ice cream, burger and pizza restaurants proposed in west Carmel

Three restaurants in one building are proposed on 1.15 acres of vacant land on the southwest corner of Michigan Road and Weston Pointe Boulevard in west Carmel.

Plans have been filed with the City of Carmel to construct a building to house Woodgrain Pizza, That Burger Joint and Oberweis Ice Cream & Dairy Store, which are all owned by the same parent company.

Based in North Aurora, Ill., Oberweis Ice Cream & Dairy Store offers handcrafted ice cream to enjoy on-site and a shop featuring milk and other dairy products to take home. It has locations in Illinois, Missouri, Michigan and Indiana.

That Burger Joint serves up “high-quality comfort food,” according to its website, including fries smothered in cheese and bacon, burgers with a variety of toppings, hot dogs and other sandwiches. All locations are paired with an Oberweis Ice Cream & Dairy Store. That Burger Joint has several locations in Illinois and one in Missouri.

Woodgrain Pizza offers fast-fired, made-to-order pizzas and salads. It has several locations near Chicago and one in Missouri.

Current has reached out to the restaurant ownership for comment.