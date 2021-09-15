Glow in the Park returns to the Nickel Plate District Amphitheatre

Fishers Parks and Recreation Dept. Director Sarah Sandquist calls the annual Glow in the Park event a “family-friendly rave.”

Attendees of all ages are encouraged to attend wearing a white T-shirt and be prepared to get sprayed with glow-in-the-dark paint. The event is from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheatre, which will be equipped with blacklights, so that everyone glows.

“There are a bunch of different areas for paint distribution so we don’t have people crowding the stage,” Sandquist said.

Event staff will spray paint from the stage, from a catwalk and from several platforms throughout the amphitheater. Sandquist said it’s tough to socially distance during the event, so the parks department has established a socially distanced area.

“This is an event a lot of people come to and you won’t be able to space out as much as you’d like, although it is outside,” Sandquist said. “In the socially distanced areas, people can come and get sprayed with paint without being in the middle of the crowd.”

Food trucks will be on-site, and there will be free face painting with glow-in-the-dark face paint from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. A graffiti artist will paint on a graffiti wall. There will be DJs, and 31Svn Street Dance Academy will perform breakdancing. The parks department will hand out free goggles and shower caps.

All attendees must sign a waiver for the event. The waiver is available at playfishers.com/179/Glow-in-the-Parkor and at the event.

There will be fog machines and lasers as well.

“It’s super fun,” Sandquist said.