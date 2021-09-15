Center for the Performing Arts to require proof of vaccinations, masks

Reflecting trends in public health and policies throughout the live entertainment industry, the Center for the Performing Arts and its resident companies have agreed on health and safety protocols for the start of the 2021-22 season.

As of Sept. 20, masks or other appropriate facial coverings will be required for anyone age 3 or older who is attending events, visiting or working on the Center’s campus. Masks must be worn at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. This requirement applies to patrons, staff, vendors and volunteers.

As of Oct. 4, all patrons and other visitors age 12 or older must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination when entering any indoor space on campus, including the Palladium, the Tarkington and the Studio Theater. The Center will accept paper vaccination cards, photocopies, photos or digital images confirming vaccination status, along with valid ID. Also, the Indiana State Dept. of Health offers vaccination certificates online that can be stored on a smart phone.

“We realize there are differing views and comfort levels with these temporary safety measures, but we believe our patrons and supporters understand that we are part of a community and we have a responsibility to protect each other,” Center president/CEO Jeffrey C. McDermott stated. “These steps are consistent with government guidelines and are becoming the standard for other performance venues around the country. As a practical matter, this is the only option if we want to continue bringing national and international artists to Central Indiana.”

As an alternative to vaccination – and a requirement for patrons ages 5-11, who are not currently eligible for vaccination – patrons may present physical or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the event.

It is important to note that:

Some artists may require policies that are more restrictive as a contractual condition for performing. In such cases, the Center will follow the artist’s requirements, and ticketholders will be notified in advance.

All policies are subject to change as circumstances and public health guidelines evolve. Updates will be posted at TheCenterPresents.org.

Ticketholders who are unable to meet the masking, vaccination or test requirements for entry are eligible until Oct. 15 to request refunds on any tickets purchased prior to this announcement. Tickets purchased after this announcement are not eligible for refund.

For the Center’s education events involving children, all attendees 3 or older will be required to wear masks at all times. The Center will make reasonable efforts to allow space for distancing and interactive participation when feasible. Visitors to the Great American Songbook Foundation Exhibit Gallery at the Palladium will be required to wear masks but not to show proof of vaccination or testing.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Patron Services staff at 317-843-3800 or Tickets@TheCenterPresents.org.