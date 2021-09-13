ISDH reports 2,349 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 2,349 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 910,013 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 14,391 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 457 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,052,405 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,025,971 on Friday. A total of 12,866,248 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

As of today, a total of 6,354,051 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,184,618 first doses and 3,169,433 individuals who are fully vaccinated.