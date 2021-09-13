Column: Pumpkin spice is extra nice – on outdoor patios

Commentary by Bill Bernard

If you couldn’t tell by the smell of pumpkin spice in the air, Sept. 22 is just around the corner. Before you sit back and relax around your new fire feature, there are a few things to consider. The first day of fall brings with it a list of outdoor chores to accomplish in order to prepare your landscape to endure the winter weather, primed to emerge next spring looking its best.

Depending on your circumstances, you might want to consider some or all of the following tasks for your fall chore list: Removing spent annuals, pruning plants, dividing plants, raking leaves, planting new items and refreshing your mulch.

Now that you’ve fully considered the list of chores ahead of you, gather your friends or family and relax around that fabulous fire feature on your newly completed patio. It’s not too late. The patio pictured here includes large slabs of natural stone that both define the edges of the patio and allow for additional seating. The surface of the patio is crushed stone with a clay paver border. The fire feature makes a nice focal point with or without the roaring flames. Can’t you just imagine sitting around the fire and sipping on a (insert pumpkin spice–flavored beverage of your choice here) and enjoying the arrival of the new season.

Maybe you can talk your kids into polishing off the chore list — or not.

Stay home, be moved.