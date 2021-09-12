Carmel resident brings Resounding Joy music therapy program to Midwest

Lindsay Zehren is bringing Resounding Joy to central Indiana.

Resounding Joy is a music therapy nonprofit that was started in San Diego in 2004 by Barbara Reuer, a Ph.D. and board-certified music therapist. Zehren and her husband and two daughters moved to Carmel from San Diego in November 2020 and officially launched Resounding Joy in Indiana in late July. Zehren had been working for Resounding Joy for six years before moving.

“We are very excited to be expanding into the Midwest by bringing our programming to Marion and Hamilton counties,” Zehren said. “We don’t have a permanent home yet, but we are doing some things in the community and we’re offering individual sessions now, too, in people’s homes.”

Zehren said she feels that the opportunity to make music together has been missing lately in society.

“One of my big goals in life is to help people feel comfortable making music together again, whether they are a musician or not, and to figure out how to use the music they love to their benefit, so we all feel a little bit better,” she said.

Zehren, who plays guitar, ukulele, piano and drums, still works with the Resounding Joy team in San Diego.

“We have three main programs that support people through individual, group and community-based music therapy sessions conducted by board-certified music therapists,” she said. “Healing Notes serves medically and emotionally resilient children and their families. Semper Sound serves active-duty military, veterans and their families. Community Connections serves first responders and their families through the Music Resiliency Program and serves isolated older adults with dementia through the Joyful Jingle Program.”

Zehren said the programs work with many individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries.

“We work with veterans looking at reducing isolation and reducing anxiety and depression,” she said. “We address insomnia and isolation.”

Zehren, who grew up in Madison, received her music therapy degree from IUPUI.

For more, visit resoundingjoyinc.org.