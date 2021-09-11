Characters of Carmel: Meet journalist Pooja Garg

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb
As an Indiana transplant, Pooja Garg has found a way of meeting new people and making meaningful connections. She was born and raised in Minnesota but lived in California, New York and New Jersey before her husband, Ashish, accepted a job offer at Eli Lilly and Co.
Garg uses an Instagram account, socialmediamumma, to post scenic views of Carmel as well as community events and has quickly gained many followers. In addition, she is a team member of Carmel Social Media, highlighting area activities and attractions.
Garg’s passion is to inspire others through journalism and connecting people, encouraging collaboration, emphasizing diversity and bridging the Indian community with other residents of Carmel. Her daughter, Avika, is a kindergarten student at College Wood Elementary and often explores with her mom.
Education: University of Minnesota, business marketing education
Journalism experience: Writer for Asian American Press, Minnesota correspondent for India Post
Hates with a passion: Driving
Name meanings: Pooja – prayer; Ashish – blessing; Avika – charismatic
Favorite Carmel restaurant: Bru Burger Bar
Pregnancy craving: Cream cheese bagels
Most memorable interview: Kumar Sanu
Great experience: Being a member of Barack Obama’s campaign team
Go-to drink: Coffee, medium brew with a tiny bit of milk
Message to others: Don’t give up, always be persistent
Role model journalist: Lester Holt
Favorite time of year: all of winter but especially December, when she shares a birthday week with her daughter
House rules: no jumping on the sofa, no gadgets at the dinner table
