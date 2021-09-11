Carmel in brief — September 14, 2020

Shooting investigation — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information following a shooting at 146th Street and River Road at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 2. A preliminary investigation suggests a suspect fired several rounds from his vehicle at the male victim’s vehicle while stationary at the traffic light. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a metallic red four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, occupied by a single Black male in his early 20s. Anyone with information is urged to contact the HCSO Crime Tips line at 317-776-5848 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Roundabout Ride — The City of Carmel and Bike Carmel will host the inaugural Roundabout Ride at 8 a.m. Sept. 25. The event will have two distance options, 25 miles and 50 miles, with the cost at $45 for the 25-mile option and $65 for the 50-mile option. The routes will be capped at 100 riders for the 25-mile ride and 50 for the 50-mile. The Roundabout Ride will begin and end in Midtown Plaza where a post-ride meal will be provided with music and a complimentary beer from Sun King Brewing Company. Register at rollfast.wufoo.com/forms/2021-bike-carmel-registration.

New pharmacist — Lauren Finn of Carmel was one of 88 University of Iowa Doctor of Pharmacy students who recently recited the Oath of the Pharmacist and were officially welcomed into the profession and college during the College of Pharmacy’s annual White Coat Ceremony.

Teen muralist sought — The Carmel Clay Public Library is soliciting designs from teen artists for a mural for the new teens space at the renovated Main Library. Young people in grades 9 through 12 who live or attend school in Carmel are invited to submit their concepts to the library through Dec. 15. The winning artist will receive a $2,000 stipend and have their work transformed into a wallcovering that will become the bold focal point for the new space. Complete contest details are available at carmelclaylibrary.org/teens.

Homework help — A new school year has added video tutoring services to help middle school and high school students better understand their math and science homework through Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s free AskRose Homework Help program. Rose-Hulman tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. for tutoring sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email or chat. Tutors can be accessed via the AskRose website, AskRose.org, or calling by 877-275-7673.

Pups & Pints — Clay Terrace is hosting the fifth annual Pups & Pints series from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October at the shopping center’s dog park, 14395 Clay Terrace Blvd. Participants can socialize with other dog owners at the free event and purchase beer from Bier Brewery. Water will be available for the pups.

Bike sharing — The Carmel Bike Share program has relaunched under a new vendor, Movatic. To access the bikes, users must download an app from Movatic. The bikes cost $1.50 per half hour to rent with a cap of $24 for up to a 24-hour period. A $30 annual fee includes unlimited rides under one hour, with additional hours being charged at $1.50 per half-hour to a maximum of $24 for up to a 24-hour period.

Pedal Perks — Hamilton County Tourism’s Pedal Perks promotion returned this month for its fourth year. The goal is to incentivize locals and visitors to explore Hamilton County by bicycle. From May 1 through Oct. 31, more than 30 participating Hamilton County businesses are offering deals and discounts redeemable on a smartphone. Visit PedalPerks.org to learn more and register.

Host families needed — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host students ages 15 to 18 for the next academic year. Students come from all over the world and have received scholarships to study in the U.S. To learn more or fill out an application to become a host family, call 1-800-736-1760 or visit host.asse.com.

Weed Wranglers — The Hamilton County Invasive Species Partnership will debut Weed Wranglers events this year to remove invasive species at various locations. Volunteers will learn how to manage a targeted invasive species and work as part of a collaborative effort to improve a natural area. Learn more at hcinvasives.org/weedwrangle. Registration is required.

Amanda’s Market — Amanda’s Exchange is hosting its second Amanda’s Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. More than 40 local artisan and vintage vendors will sell their wares in the large parking lot surrounding Amanda’s Exchange, 715 E. Carmel Dr. The event is free to attend and open to the public. There will be a giveaway and fundraiser benefiting Resource, a free, volunteer-run clothing pantry serving Hamilton County youth.

Vaccination clinics at businesses — The Hamilton County Health Dept. is offering on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Hamilton County businesses. Businesses should consider hosting a workplace vaccination program only if they have enough space to stand up a clinic while maintaining social distancing through the entire process, from screening to post-vaccination observation. Businesses interested in setting up an on-site clinic can contact Chris Walker at Christian.walker@hamiltoncounty.in.gov or by calling 317-776-8500.

Elective procedures suspended — IU Health has temporarily suspended all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures in response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. The suspension will relieve pressure on care teams and free up space for critically ill patients. The hospital is notifying elective surgery patients of the suspension, which will be continuously monitored and extended as needed on a rolling basis for two-week periods.

Blood donations needed — Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations. As the available blood supply has dropped to critically low levels, communities throughout the state face a potential crisis with less than a one-day supply of lifesaving blood available. Because of the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Versiti’s mobile blood collections are down more than 16,000 units of blood this year, with more than 4,500 units in Indiana alone. Versiti Blood Center has a location in Carmel at 726 Adams St. Suite 150. Schedule an appointment by calling 317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org/Indiana.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s — The Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Stadium, 1001 W. New York St. in Indianapolis. An online participation option will also be available. As part of a partnership with Indy Eleven, each pre-registered participant will receive a ticket to the game that evening. Register for the 2-mile walk at alz.org/Indiana/walk.