Synergize holds first Impact Rally 

Networking group Synergize held its first Impact Rally on Aug. 24 at Iron and Ember on the Brookshire Golf Course to celebrate success stories of the City of Carmel.

“Carmel is the birthplace of Synergize and a huge part of why our impact is possible,” Synergize Marketing and Communications Coordinator Heather Hunter said at the event. “This place and the people in it are the reason we’re able to do what we do.”

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard gave a keynote address.

“At the meetings I go to with other mayors, you hear about different units of government fighting and not working together,” Brainard said. “But in central Indiana – there’s some fun competition, without question – but everybody comes together for the greater good.”

Synergize collects a portion of its members’ monthly dues to donate to each nonprofit they support. Because the Impact Rally celebrated Carmel, the Synergize team asked Brainard to choose the recipient of this month’s $2,075. He picked the Great American Songbook Foundation, founded by Michael Feinstein.

After the mayor’s announcement, Arron Stanton, founder of Synergize, surprised Brainard with the group’s first Synergize Legacy of Impact Award.

“When we thought about possible recipients for our first Legacy of Impact award, Mayor Brainard was the one that stuck out to us the most,” Stanton said. “His life and leadership have created ripples of impact that changed the future of Carmel and made it into the incredible place that it is.”