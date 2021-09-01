Raw Flower blooming in new shop

Doysha Chanel has developed a catchphrase for her business.

“Raw Flower is where art and creativity bloom,” said Chanel, who is lead designer.

Raw Flower opened at 110 E. Main St. in Westfield in July. Raw Flower opened in Broad Ripple two years ago but Chanel said that shop will close soon. She said most of her clients came from Westfield, Carmel and Zionsville. So, she said it made sense to move her shop north of Indianapolis.

“We do custom design work,” Chanel said. “We feature a lot of elements within nature. It’s not just flowers. We incorporate plants and anything from natural habitat.”

Chanel said 95 percent of the business is delivery, offering same-day delivery for floral arrangements or plants for birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions.

“We do weddings, other events, for sympathy, pretty much everything,” Chanel said. “In our store, we offer home decor items, jewelry, candles, T-shirts and greeting cards.”

Besides Chanel, the store has two delivery drivers, a guest relations person and another designer who helps during busy stretches.

“My background is interior fashion design,” Chanel said. “I’m kind of like a hippie at heart, so I just really love to work with nature. That inspired me to get into this particular field.”

Raw Flower is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more, visit rawflowerdesign.com.