Search continues for Middletown man missing in Geist Reservoir

Searches continued Aug. 29 on Geist Reservoir after a Middletown man went missing in the water on the evening of Aug. 28.

According to John Gano, a conservation officer with the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources, Jeremy Skittrall, 45, was boating with friends on Aug. 28 when he jumped into the water and suffered an apparent medical emergency. He disappeared below the surface and has not yet been found.

“One of his friends tried to rescue him but (Skittrall) overpowered him,” Gano said.

Gano said it’s not uncommon for someone experiencing a medical emergency in the water to become difficult to control and help.

The search for Skittrall, which was paused at 11 p.m. Aug. 28 and resumed the morning of Aug. 29, involves sonar and divers. However, it has been difficult to locate him because the area where he entered the water has many underwater plants, which obscures the sonar, according to the DNR.

Gano said that if search teams are unable to find him before nighttime, they will have to pause their search again and resume it at 6 a.m. Aug. 30.

The DNR is leading the investigation, with assistance from first responders from Fishers.