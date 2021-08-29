Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh announces planned Zionsville location

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh officials announced the franchise will open a location in Zionsville later this year.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, aims to have as many as 25 locations in the state as a part of a planned Midwest expansion. The brand also has identified Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Valparaiso and Bloomington as its next targeted locations. The brand has one location in Indianapolis and one at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend.

Heading the brand’s growth in Indiana is Garbanzo Master Franchise Developer Lee Kleiner, who opened the state’s first restaurant in 2020 and several other franchises in the area.

“As we continue to grow nationally, we are looking to penetrate markets where Millennial and GenZ consumers are pushing the demand for fast, nutrient-dense and flavorful food options,” said Eric Lavinder, chief development officer for WOWorks, a franchisee whose brands include Garbanzo. “Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is the perfect fit to meet Hoosiers’ demand for healthy meals that can be customized to fit a number of dietary needs and lifestyles, such as vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free. We anticipate success in Indiana and can’t wait to grow.”

So far In 2021, Garbanzo has opened 15 restaurant locations, with more expected to open later this year. As it expands, it will diversify in more non-traditional retail presences, such as airports, universities, ghost kitchens, military bases and grocery stores, according to Garbanzo officials.

Officials say the brand is looking for more partners to bring the fast-casual, healthy restaurant concept to key markets across Indiana that will serve as a hub for the brand’s Midwest expansion. To fuel the planned growth in Indiana, Garbanzo is actively seeking qualified franchise partners, according to a media release.

Garbanzo’s menu offers customized food orders, with choices of meats and plant-based proteins, authentic laffa wraps and pitas baked in-house throughout the day.