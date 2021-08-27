ISDH reports 4,893 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 4,893 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 843,700 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 13,936 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 from those reported on Thursday. Another 437 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,879,280 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,864,626 on Thursday. A total of 12,121,074 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 6,177,799 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,099,703 first doses and 3,078,096 individuals who are fully vaccinated.