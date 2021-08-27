Carmel school board member to retire next month

Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees member Pam Knowles announced she will retire from the position on Sept. 13.

Knowles, who represents District 2, was elected to the school board in 2010. She worked as an educator in Carmel Clay Schools from 1977 to 2009.

“After 44 years, I have decided it is time for me to move on,” Knowles stated. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the board and working with many gifted colleagues. I have learned a lot and am thankful to have been elected to help lead this great school system.”

Knowles’ third term on the board ends in 2022. To fill the vacancy, CCS will post the position and accept applicants from the seat’s boundaries. The remaining school board members will vote on Knowles’ replacement.

This story will be updated.

