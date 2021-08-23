Current Publishing
Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Newsies” through Oct. 3. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

ATI Live at Feinstein’s presents Billy Stritch: “Billy’s Place” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Franc D’Ambrosia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27-28. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “Under the Big Top” at 7 p.m. Aug. 26-28 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

