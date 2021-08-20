Current Publishing
Needler’s Fresh Market officials joined other local leaders for a ribbon cutting. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

Needler’s Fresh Market now open

Needler’s Fresh Market, 4755 E. 126th St., celebrated its grand opening Aug. 20 with a ribbon cutting, music, a champagne toast and other festivities. The grocery store at Brookshire Village Shoppes is in the space that previously housed O’Malia Food Market, which closed in 2017.

Needler’s is at 4755 E. 126th St. in Brookshire Village Shoppes. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

Linda and Ted Smith, who live less than a mile from the store, were among the first shoppers. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

Stella Smith and Keelin Smith of Carmel shop at Needler’s. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

OneZone President and CEO Jack Russell gives remarks at the opening event. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

Michael Needler Jr., whose family owns Needler’s, gives remarks at the grand opening event. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

Mayra Tapia of Indianapolis is the floral manager at the store. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

