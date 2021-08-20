Free Geology of Beer event to explore earth’s impact on taste 

Upland Brewing Co., 820 E. 116th St. in Carmel, will host a free watch party on Aug. 20 for a presentation exploring the Geology of Beer. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with the program starting at 5 p.m.

Attendees, who can tune in from home or attend various watch parties throughout the nation, will learn how the earth and soil can have an impact on the flavor of beer of all types. The event is presented by Carmel-based Midwest GeoSciences Group and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists Women’s Network.

Panelists include Ed Herrmann, a professor at Indiana University and contributing brewer at Upland; Janine Weber, co-founder and head brewer of Ovinnik Brewing; and Adam Turner, an isotope geochemist with GeoMark Research.

Register online at midwestgeo.com.