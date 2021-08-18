Current Publishing
You are at:»»Students return to Ivy Tech Hamilton County campus

Students return to Ivy Tech Hamilton County campus

0
By on Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Geist Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Rachel Kartz, left, and Chancellor Stacy Atkinson welcome students on the first day of class. (Photos by Anna Skinner)

Amy McCauley teaches an English 111 class.

Mee Hee Smith, left, and Kyle Dorsch offer sandwiches and water to students.

Aug. 18 was the students’ first day back to Ivy Tech Hamilton County, 300 N. 17th St., Noblesville. Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Rachel Kartz said it was the first time students were physically in classrooms since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Ivy Tech Hamilton County recently became a full-service campus.

Name: Evelyn Harrison

Age: 19

Residence: Carmel

Studying: Pre-nursing

Name: Michael Gron

Age: 21

Residence: Pendleton

Studying: Secondary education

Name: Erica Gill

Age: 33

Residence: Fishers

Studying: Pre-nursing

Name: Brandi Hall

Age: 33

Residence: Noblesville

Studying: Pre-nursing

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts