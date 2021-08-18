Students return to Ivy Tech Hamilton County campus

Aug. 18 was the students’ first day back to Ivy Tech Hamilton County, 300 N. 17th St., Noblesville. Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Rachel Kartz said it was the first time students were physically in classrooms since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Ivy Tech Hamilton County recently became a full-service campus.

Name: Evelyn Harrison

Age: 19

Residence: Carmel

Studying: Pre-nursing

Name: Michael Gron

Age: 21

Residence: Pendleton

Studying: Secondary education

Name: Erica Gill

Age: 33

Residence: Fishers

Studying: Pre-nursing

Name: Brandi Hall

Age: 33

Residence: Noblesville

Studying: Pre-nursing