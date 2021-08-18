Students return to Ivy Tech Hamilton County campus

Aug. 18 was the students’ first day back to Ivy Tech Hamilton County, 300 N. 17th St., Noblesville. Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Rachel Kartz said it was the first time students were physically in classrooms since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Ivy Tech Hamilton County recently became a full-service campus.
Name: Evelyn Harrison
Age: 19
Residence: Carmel
Studying: Pre-nursing
Name: Michael Gron
Age: 21
Residence: Pendleton
Studying: Secondary education
Name: Erica Gill
Age: 33
Residence: Fishers
Studying: Pre-nursing
Name: Brandi Hall
Age: 33
Residence: Noblesville
Studying: Pre-nursing