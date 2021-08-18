Hamilton County’s COVID advisory level moves to orange with spread of delta variant 

The Indiana State Dept. of Health has changed Hamilton County’s COVID-19 Advisory Level from yellow to orange. That means community spread is medium to high and the county has a point score of 2.0 or higher on the ISDH monitoring scale.

To reach a score of 2.0, a county must have 100-199 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a seven day all test positivity rate of 10-14.9 percent.

“Unfortunately, the new designation doesn’t come as a huge surprise,” stated Christian Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Dept. “The delta variant is far more contagious. In fact, the last time we saw daily cases this high was back in February.”

The vast majority of those getting sick from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. While there have been a number of breakthrough cases among those who were fully vaccinated, most have had minor to moderate symptoms and are not often hospitalized.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, our best defense is vaccination,” Walker adds. “Viruses mutate among those who are not vaccinated, becoming more and more resistant to vaccines. If we have any hope of curtailing COVID, we must get everyone vaccinated.”

Hamilton County must meet the metrics of yellow for two consecutive weeks before it will be allowed to move back to that designation. To meet that criteria, Hamilton County must have 10-99 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a seven day all test positivity rate of 5-9.9 percent.

Source: Hamilton County Health Dept.