Three Fishers teens killed in car accident in South Carolina

Three Fishers teens are dead after an early morning traffic accident Aug. 16 in South Carolina.

At approximately 2:06 a.m., twins Elleana and Isabella Gaddis, 17, and Brianna Foster, 18, were in a vehicle heading east on I-26 near Spartanburg, S.C., when a Hummer traveling west in the eastbound lanes struck the sedan driven by the Fishers residents head on. The teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth passenger, also a teen and currently unidentified, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Hummer was driven by Melissa A. Parker, 43, of Spartanburg, who fled the scene of the accident on foot but was apprehended by South Carolina Highway Patrol quickly after the accident. She was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and has been arrested and charged with three counts of felony DUI with death, three counts of felony hit and run with death and one count of felony hit and run with personal injury.

Foster was a recent graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High school, while the Gaddis twins were current students.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the young lives lost (Aug. 16),” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, stated via Twitter. “These young women were members of the HSE and Fishers family, and their tragic loss will be felt throughout our entire community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those deceased and injured in this terrible accident. I hope with this sad news that we can put our differences aside to support and mourn with the families. Our community has always taken care of one another and I have every confidence that we can come together in this difficult moment.”

In an email, HSE schools requested all members of the school district keep the families involved in the accident in their “thoughts as they cope with this difficult and sudden loss.”

“Our Crisis Response Team will be working alongside students and staff who need additional supports. We wanted all parents to also be aware of this tragic news so that you can discuss this with your child, if appropriate,” HSE Schools stated in an email message to parents and staff.

Memorial plans for the Gaddis twins and Foster and have not yet been announced.