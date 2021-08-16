Current Publishing
Rectangular patio, covered by a clean-lined pergola, centered on a circular fire feature. (Photo submitted by Bill Bernard)

Column: It’s cool to be square – or a rectangular

Commentary by Bill Bernard

The best patio designs have to be full of curves and complex designs, right? Not necessarily.

Sometimes it’s fun to test the preconceived notions that float around in the outdoor living design world. Sometimes those preconceived notions are so pervasive that they can stifle unique thoughts and designs. The best designs incorporate and complement the unique circumstances, desires and constraints presented by each individual project.

In the project pictured, we converted an existing circular patio that centered on a circular fire feature. We created a rectangular patio covered by a cleanlined pergola. The new fire feature is still a focal point of the renewed patio, but now the seating area takes center stage. Conversation is now the central focal point, and the fire feature enhances the overall atmosphere. The furniture grouping has a few soft curves, but also accentuates the clean crisp look of the space. We incorporate curves into the design with the perimeter landscape beds where the curving lines are more appropriate.

Every space is different, and every client has their own unique circumstances and preferences that guide our design and build process. Its incredibly gratifying to build these spaces that can impact lives for many years.

Stay home, be moved.

