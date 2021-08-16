At the table with Anna: RIVET Coffee Bar

Where to go: RIVET Coffee Bar

Address: 337 Jersey St., Westfield



What to get: Liege waffle



Price: $4

Anna’s take: One of my favorite snacks in the world is a liege waffle, with thick batter, uneven edges and delicious pearls of sugar. I often find mine during the summer at various farmers markets. However, RIVET Coffee Bar recently opened near downtown Westfield, and its liege waffle is so good, I ordered mine plain for $4 with a side of butter. There are other waffle options, such as a liege waffle with blueberry and lemon mascarpone or strawberry and Nutella. But in my opinion, the waffle is best plain and enjoyed with a warm latte. I also tried RIVET’s Egg-Witch ($8), a whole wheat bagel with a pesto-baked egg and Tomme de Nena cheese. RIVET has an adorable café with a beautiful porch, part of which is uniquely built around trees to preserve them rather than cut them down, which I really liked.