Current Publishing
You are at:»»»At the table with Anna: RIVET Coffee Bar
Plain liege waffle with butter is $4. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the table with Anna: RIVET Coffee Bar

0
By on Restaurants

Where to go: RIVET Coffee Bar

Address: 337 Jersey St., Westfield

What to get: Liege waffle 

Price: $4

Anna’s take: One of my favorite snacks in the world is a liege waffle, with thick batter, uneven edges and delicious pearls of sugar. I often find mine during the summer at various farmers markets. However, RIVET Coffee Bar recently opened near downtown Westfield, and its liege waffle is so good, I ordered mine plain for $4 with a side of butter. There are other waffle options, such as a liege waffle with blueberry and lemon mascarpone or strawberry and Nutella. But in my opinion, the waffle is best plain and enjoyed with a warm latte. I also tried RIVET’s Egg-Witch ($8), a whole wheat bagel with a pesto-baked egg and Tomme de Nena cheese. RIVET has an adorable café with a beautiful porch, part of which is uniquely built around trees to preserve them rather than cut them down, which I really liked.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts