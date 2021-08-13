Masks required at all Lawrence schools beginning Aug. 16

In an MSD of Lawrence Township Board of education special meeting on Aug. 13, the board voted unanimously to require masks for all students, staff and visitors in all Lawrence schools beginning Aug. 16.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

“By requiring all individuals to wear masks, we can reduce the need to quarantine, disrupt student learning, and negatively affect families’ ability to work,” the school stated in a press release. “COVID-19 data from the opening of school and subsequent quarantines have demonstrated the need for this shift. This requirement will remain in place until further notice.”

Neither Superintendent Shawn Smith nor any of the members of the board were immediately made available for further comments.