Noblesville Schools to require masks for all students, staff beginning Aug. 16 

Noblesville Schools announced Aug. 13 it would require all students and staff to wear masks in district buildings beginning Aug. 16.

Masks were previously highly recommended for students and staff. Noblesville Schools announced in-person learning and athletics, performing arts and special events were at risk due to COVID-19 rates leading to an increase in student quarantines. The district said its COVID-19 rates were already at the peak of what they were in the winter of 2020, and student absenteeism rates are among the highest the district has seen.

Noblesville Schools also stated that students are coming to school even with symptoms of illness, despite the district’s COVID-19 protocol that claims anyone with symptoms of illness should stay home.

A press release from the district stated that the district has noticed “COVID coming into our buildings from those who are not vaccinated and spreading to both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals.”

“This week we had three major outbreaks that required us to disrupt learning for hundreds of students by quarantining two teams at Noblesville East Middle School and a classroom at White River,” the press release stated. “This was in addition to many other individual quarantines throughout the district. Our mission is to educate students and we believe in-person learning is the best way to do that.”

The district also strongly encouraged its staff, students and families to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. An immunization clinic will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Noblesville Schools Community Center, 1775 Field Dr. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine for students and adults 12 years and older.

To participate in the clinic, register at patients.vaxcare.com/registration.