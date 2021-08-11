Woofstock Survivor 5K to support Humane Society program

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will take part in the Humane Society for Hamilton County’s Woofstock Survivor 5K and Dog Walk.

“We have people pushing them in strollers if they are super little,” said Megan Davis, Human Society for Hamilton County senior communications manager. “People run with their dogs or walk with them. While it is competitive, it’s a family friendly (event).”

The 13th annual Woofstock Survivor 5K and Dog Walk is set for Aug. 21 at Four Day Ray in Fishers. The event benefits the survivor program, which provides funds for emergency and lifesaving medical care to 1,500 animals each year. The program is fully funded through donations.

“We encourage all racers to create a fundraising page that can be done when they buy their tickets and register for the race,” Davis said. “Our goal is $40,000, and we’re already at more than 20 percent of that goal. That’s just from people setting up fundraising pages and sharing it on Facebook. What’s nice about the fundraising part of it is, you don’t have to race to fundraise. If the 5K is not your thing, you can still raise funds and come out for the vendors.”

Davis said the event was able to bring back vendors, which weren’t on-site in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions

The event includes T-shirts and medals. A virtual option for the race also is available.

“They can run the event on their own time and we will send them their medal,” Davis said.

A grab-and-go breakfast is an add-on option.

“People can run, walk, jog the races with their dogs and the whole family,” Davis said. “Then they can relax, peruse the vendors, have some breakfast and just support the Humane Society.”

Top youth, individual, corporate and team fundraisers will be awarded different prizes as well as overall male and female winners and age group winners. There are fundraising prizes as well.

The in-person entry fee is $45 for entries and $30 for the virtual option. Online registration ends Aug. 20. To register, visit hamiltonhumane.com.