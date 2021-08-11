Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Synergize Impact Rally set for Aug. 24

Snapshot: Synergize Impact Rally set for Aug. 24

0
By on Carmel Community

From left, Synergize founder Arron Stanton and Robert Vane of Veteran Strategies pause at the July 27 4:30 Meetup. The event, organized by Synergize, raised $2,718 for Dove Recovery House for Women in Indianapolis. This month, instead of holding a 4:30 Meetup, the group will gather for the Synergize Impact Rally to celebrate Carmel. The beneficiary of the event will be announced following a keynote speech by Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard. The event, which is open to members and nonmembers, is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Iron & Ember at the Brookshire Golf Club, 12120 Brookshire Pkwy. in Carmel. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/synergize-impact-rally-month-of-legacy-tickets-163870951427. (Photo courtesy of Synergize)

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts