Needler’s to celebrate Aug. 20 grand opening in Carmel with music, samples, more

After more than four years, Brookshire Village Shoppes will soon be anchored by a grocery store once again.

Needler’s Fresh Market, 4755 E 126th St., plans to celebrate its grand opening at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 with festivities that include music, food samples and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

The shopping center’s anchor site was previously home to O’Malia Food Market, which closed in summer 2017 when its parent company, Marsh supermarket, went out of business. A sale of the shopping center fell through in spring 2019, but it was purchased later in the year by real estate investment firm KennMar for $6.4 million.

The entire shopping center has received a facelift, thanks to $2.5 million in bonds approved by the Carmel City Council in 2020. Needler’s 10-year lease was dependent on the bonds being approved. KennMar and Needler’s anticipated spending an additional $5 million in upgrades.

Needler’s will operate in a slightly smaller space than the former O’Malia Food Market. It will include handcrafted pizza, homemade cookies and doughnuts, and a fresh chop shop where customers can have salads made to order. It also will be home to Lemon’s Café, which will serve Hubbard and Cravens coffee, Rosie’s baked goods and Oberweiss Dairy ice cream.

“Our goal is to make the Carmel store the friendliest and freshest offering in the market, where customers can find all of their local favorites and many new ones,” Store Director Kyle Jorns stated in a press release. “We may not be the biggest, but we can definitely be the best.”

The store will be managed by Fresh Encounter, Inc., which is owned by brother and sister Michael Needler Jr. and Julie Needler Anderson. Fresh Encounter manages 100 retail stores, including 11 Needler’s Fresh Market locations in Indiana and western Ohio.