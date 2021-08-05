Non-certified Westfield schools staff see 2 percent pay raise

Westfield Washington Schools has announced a 2 percent pay increase across the board for all non-certified staff, such as instructional assistants, maintenance, groundskeeping, tech staff, front office support staff and bus drivers.

Employees in those positions received a raise of at least 2 percent, but if they were already topped out on the pay scale, they were given a 2 percent stipend.

“It’s important that our staff know we value them and the hard work that they do for our district, for our students and for our community,” stated Chris Baldwin, director of human resources. “These people are the backbone of our district, and as the largest employer in the city, they are the backbone of our community.”

WWS CFO Brian Tomamichel said public education funds prioritized by the Indiana General Assembly made the raise possible.

“With the funds provided, we were able to ensure that our pay remains competitive so we can retain and attract the most qualified and talented people,” Tomamichel stated.

WWS also plans to negotiate with the Westfield Classroom Teachers Association to extend similar pay raises to teachers.

The district employs 600 teachers and approximately 250 support staff. For more, visit wws.k12.in.us.