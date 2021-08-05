New principal already feels at home at Cherry Tree

For Peter English, this definitely feels like a coming-home celebration.

A Cherry Tree Elementary School assistant principal from 2009 to 2013, English is returning as principal at the Carmel school.

English, 43, was most recently the principal at Sand Creek Elementary in Hamilton Southeastern Schools in Fishers.

“Our three children have been through (Cherry Tree) and one daughter is still there in fourth grade,” English said. “It’s a full-circle opportunity.”

English said knowing the strength of the staff and support from the families in the area were key factors in his decision.

“It didn’t take long to decide that it was something I wanted to pursue,” he said.

Growing up in northeast Indiana, English graduated from East Noble High School in Kendallville. After graduating from Ball State University with a degree in elementary education, he moved to the Indianapolis area.

“My first goal is to reacquaint with the community and have the opportunity to meet folks that I didn’t have the opportunity to work with when I was there previously and build relationships,” English said. “I think those strong relationships are just foundational to all that we do. That will be starting point No. 1. The long-term goal is to continue the academic excellence and that strong school community that I know is alive and well at Cherry Tree.”

As a parent, English followed how the staff navigated the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 school year. He was impressed.

“A big piece of my interest, frankly, coming back was seeing how they handled the transition from in person to virtual as needed,” he said. “They were able to continue the learning and find ways to get it done in a very challenging and unique situation.”

Prior to being assistant principal at Cherry Tree, English taught fifth grade at Indian Creek Elementary in Lawrence Township. He received his master’s in curriculum and instruction from Indiana Wesleyan University.