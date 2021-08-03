Darlington Bed Race to return in 2022

The Darlington Bed Race has been put to rest for another year.

The annual June event to kick off summer on the Noblesville downtown square was postponed twice in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Uncertainty about the pandemic in early 2021 also postponed the planning process for the event that draws more than 1,000 spectators. Abby Stutesman, the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville unit director, said the decision was made to postpone the 2021 Darlington Bed Race and set a date of June 3, 2022, for its return.

“It was a tough back-and-forth decision,” Stutesman said. “We ultimately had to weigh the event calendars of all partners involved and consider what would be the best scenario for meeting the expectations of yet another successful Darlington Bed Race, especially as it is our 10th year.”

The event supports the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville and Noblesville Parks & Recreation by raising funds to support youth scholarships for camp programs that take place during out-of-school times.

“Our club team continues to create opportunities to raise the funds needed to offset costs for families in need of a little assistance in order to secure safe, positive and engaging activities for their children,” Stutesman said. “BGCN’s mission to serve the youth and community will always drive our fundraising efforts. Youth are needing the freedom and social connections that our organizations offer, and families are needing the financial assistance that events like the Bed Race make possible.”

The event is typically held on the first Friday in June.

“Following (Indianapolis 500) race weekend has always been perfect timing for our unique race event and a great way to kick off summer,” Stutesman said.

The first Darlington Bed Race started alongside Noblesville Parks and Recreation in June 2010.

“It originally was held early, Saturday mornings on Logan Street, until it became apparent that it was popular enough to make its Friday nights debut,” Stutesman said.

Stutesman said planning is under way to make the 2022 event the best ever, but she doesn’t want to spoil any surprises.

Since its inception, Darlington Snacks has been the title sponsor.

“The Darlington Bed Race offers so many great benefits to our community,” Darlington Snacks CEO Phil Hockemeyer stated. “While the event has been postponed another year, we’re still dedicated to supporting local families now and for many years to come. One of our initiatives to do so is our snack program that provides food to families throughout the year.”