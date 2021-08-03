Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Pike Township coach dies in Geist Reservoir

Pike Township coach dies in Geist Reservoir

0
By on Fishers Community, Geist Community

An Indianapolis man is dead after drowning on Aug. 1 in Geist Reservoir.

Vincent “Teddy” Patton, 33, was a track and wrestling coach at Guion Creek Middle School in the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township.  He and another man were swimming off a pontoon boat without life jackets. According to a release from the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources, witnesses said Patton was attempting to swim back to the boat after retrieving some clothes in the water when he disappeared from view.

DNR officials were notified at approximately 3 p.m. and a search for Patton began. His body was discovered by members of the Fishers Fire Dept. dive team. He was taken to IU Health Saxony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“On behalf of the MSD of Pike Township, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Mr. Patton’s family, friends, colleagues and students,” MSD of Pike Township stated in a media release. “We are grateful for the positive impact that Mr. Patton had on our student-athletes and everyone he encountered. He was a valued member of our Pike family who will be deeply missed.”

This story will be updated.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts