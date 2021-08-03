Pike Township coach dies in Geist Reservoir

An Indianapolis man is dead after drowning on Aug. 1 in Geist Reservoir.

Vincent “Teddy” Patton, 33, was a track and wrestling coach at Guion Creek Middle School in the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township. He and another man were swimming off a pontoon boat without life jackets. According to a release from the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources, witnesses said Patton was attempting to swim back to the boat after retrieving some clothes in the water when he disappeared from view.

DNR officials were notified at approximately 3 p.m. and a search for Patton began. His body was discovered by members of the Fishers Fire Dept. dive team. He was taken to IU Health Saxony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“On behalf of the MSD of Pike Township, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Mr. Patton’s family, friends, colleagues and students,” MSD of Pike Township stated in a media release. “We are grateful for the positive impact that Mr. Patton had on our student-athletes and everyone he encountered. He was a valued member of our Pike family who will be deeply missed.”

