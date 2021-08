Get it at Louvino, Fishers

Ingredients:

2 oz. vodka

3 dashes grapefruit bitters

1 orange wedge

1 lime wedge

1 basil sprig

1 rosemary sprig

Soda water

Cranberry juice

Directions:

Muddle the orange, lime, basil and rosemary with the vodka and bitters, then shake with ice and pour into a tall glass. Top with soda water and a splash of cranberry juice.