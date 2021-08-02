Current Publishing

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “The Sound of Music” through Aug. 15. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

Don Farrell will perform “All the Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Carol J. Bufford will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Center for the Performing Arts

The Songbook Academy Online Virtual Showcases, held at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, will be presented at 8 p.m. Aug. 6-8. The virtual events are free, but registration is required. Donations are accepted. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org