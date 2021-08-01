Snapshot: Golf outing helps launch scholarship at Guerin

Shortly before the start of the third annual Evan R. Hansen Golf Tournament held July 24 at Pebble Brook Golf Club in Noblesville, Kyle Schultz, left, and Ben Almack, right, present a ceremonial check for $64,000 to Guerin Catholic Principal James McNeany to establish a permanent scholarship in memory of Evan Hansen, a Carmel resident and Wabash College football player who had CTE and took his own life in 2018. The donation will fund a perpetual $3,200 scholarship to the Noblesville school. Schultz and Almack graduated from Guerin Catholic in 2015 with Hansen and have worked to support the Evan R. Hansen Legacy Foundation since its founding. (Photo courtesy of Chuck Hansen)

