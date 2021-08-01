Gordon’s Milkshake Bar coming to Carmel’s Main Street this fall

Owner Carl Gordon’s first Gordon’s Milkshake Bar was a hit on Mass Ave.

Now, Gordon is venturing out by adding a Carmel location. Gordon said he is planning to open the store by fall at 816 W. Main. St.

Gordon’s Milkshake Bar, featuring gourmet milkshakes, opened in November 2019 at 865 Massachusetts Ave.

The menu and concept will be the same with shakes, sundaes, baked goods and other desserts, such as ice cream nachos.

“We carry four different bases, which is vanilla, sugar-free, dairy-free and vegan,” Gordon said.

Seating will be for approximately 25 people.

“I’m currently having some employee issues at Mass Ave, but I’m definitely looking to get it done before the start of fall,” said Gordon, who lives in downtown Indianapolis. “Once we can get fully staffed and trained, we’ll be ready to open the doors there.”

Like many service-oriented businesses, Gordon has experienced staffing issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he expects to need six employees in Carmel.

The hours will be the same as the Mass. Ave store: 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday and 1 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Mondays.